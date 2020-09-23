Coach Fuente hopes Hokies ‘able to play’ Wolfpack this week

Virginia Tech is preparing to finally open its football season, and against the same team it was scheduled to play two weeks ago.
North Carolina State had to reschedule that game because of coronavirus tests, and then the Hokies had positive tests of their own and couldn’t play Virginia last weekend. Hokies coach Justin Fuente says his team is taking it a day at a time and just trying to get ready.
He also says the Hokies will not have a full roster, but he hopes they will be able to take the field Saturday at Lane Stadium. The Wolfpack have already played once, beating Wake Forest on Saturday.