Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker heads to Tennessee

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Former Virginia Tech redshirt junior quarterback Hendon Hooker is going to transfer to play football next season for the Tennessee Volunteers. He made the announcement on his Twitter page Thursday.

Last month, Hooker entered his name in the transfer portal.

In two seasons, Hooker started 15 games for the Hokies. He totaled 2,894 yards and 22 touchdowns with 7 interceptions. He also ran for 1,033 yards and 14 touchdowns.

By Hooker being a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play this coming season.