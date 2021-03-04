Four Hokies tally double figures in 72-64 win over Canes to open tournament play

GREENSBORO – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team utilized a balanced effort with four student-athletes scoring in double figures to get past Miami 72-64 in the team’s opening game of the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament.



“Tremendous win for our program, so happy for these kids,” Kenny Brooks said postgame. “The fashion that we won – obviously, had a little bit of adversity, we didn’t hang our head. We built a lead, had more adversity and came through. These are the kind of games that will allow you to grow as a basketball team, a program but also the team individually.”



Tech, (14-8) will meet second-seeded and AP number three NC State on Friday evening at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.



The game got off to a quick start with few dead balls, with the first media timeout coming with 1:40 to go after the Hokies had built a 21-12 lead behind shots from Cayla King , point guard Georgia Amoore and Aisha Sheppard . Tech led by as much as 19 in the second quarter after a free throw from D’asia Gregg who secured her first career double-double off of the bench.



The Hokies led by 15 at the break.



Miami, who fell to 11-11 on the season was led by 27 points from Destiny Harden on 11 of 19 shooting from the field.



The Canes did mount a charge, cutting the lead to seven at one point before the Hokies closed out the contest.



Gregg scored 13 and had 10 rebounds, while Elizabeth Kitley and Amoore each scored 16 points and King added 15.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 10-21 against the Hurricanes all-time and 1-1 in ACC Tournament games.

• Kenny Brooks ‘ record moves to 100-57 at Virginia Tech and 437-179 in his career.

•Tech is 9-3 all-time on March 4.

•The starting lineup of Georgia Amoore , Aisha Sheppard , Cayla King , Azana Baines and Elizabeth Kitley accounted for 58 points.

•With her 3-pointers in the first half, Aisha Sheppard broke her own program record with 85 3’s in a single season.

•The Hokies are now 4-1 all-time in the second round of the ACC Tournament.