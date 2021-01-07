Hokies All Access : Daniel Pereira Profile, Mike Young talks about the COVID-19 Pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)–WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell hosts the latest Hokies All Access show. David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye join Jermaine for the Full Booth segment. Hokies Men’s Soccer star Daniel Pereira talks about making the move to the MLS. Men’s head basketball coach Mike Young shares how his team is dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.
