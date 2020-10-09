Hokies All Access – Duke recap, “Juice” nickname, North Carolina preview, Becca DiNunzio profile

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Jermaine Ferrell brings you the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In this week’s show, Jermaine takes a look back at the Hokies win over Duke. We also find out how record setting running back Khalil Herbert got his nickname of “Juice”. “The Voice of the Hokies” Jon Laaser and Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Mike Burnop join Jermaine Ferrell for a pair of Full Booth segments previewing the upcoming game with North Carolina. Head Coach Justin Fuente share the latest in the Coach’s Corner segment, Also, Ryan Moye shares the story of Hokies women’s golfer Becca DiNunzio and her push to improve as a player.
