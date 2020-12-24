Hokies All Access : Frank Beamer’s Hometown, Hokies Love Initiative, Sweater Hokie Fan, Student Athlete Performance Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In the episode, we take a look back at former Virginia Tech head football Frank Beamer’s hometown of Fancy Gap, Virginia. The Hokies also show off their Love Initiative as we hear first hand from Tech student athletes in their push to fight social injustices and racial injustices. A Roanoke, Virginia Hokies fan sews up her love for the Hokies. We also show off the Virginia Tech Student Athlete Performance Center.
