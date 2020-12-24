Virginia Tech Hokies All Access

Hokies All Access : Frank Beamer’s Hometown, Hokies Love Initiative, Sweater Hokie Fan, Student Athlete Performance Center

Virginia Tech Hokies All Access

by: Jermaine Ferrell

Posted: / Updated:

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In the episode, we take a look back at former Virginia Tech head football Frank Beamer’s hometown of Fancy Gap, Virginia. The Hokies also show off their Love Initiative as we hear first hand from Tech student athletes in their push to fight social injustices and racial injustices. A Roanoke, Virginia Hokies fan sews up her love for the Hokies. We also show off the Virginia Tech Student Athlete Performance Center.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories