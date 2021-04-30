Hokies All Access : Honors for Women’s Lacrosse, Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Basketball, Full Booth with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) -- A cold front is going to pass through the area overnight with a chance of a passing shower for us. It will be breezy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The story for Friday is going to be the windy weather over us. Skies will quickly turn mostly sunny and highs will warm into the lower 70s. Sustained winds are going to reach 15-25 mph over us for much of the day. However, the wind gusts are going to be higher, possibly up to around 40 mph here and higher to our north and northwest. Now that the trees have a full canopy of leaves, we will have to watch for tree damage that could lead to power outages.