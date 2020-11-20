Hokies All Access : Miami Recap, Pittsburgh Preview, Men’s Basketball Preview, Mike Burnop spotlight

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In this edition of the show Jermaine is joined by “The Voice of the Hokies” Jon Laaser and Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Mike Burnop as the look back at Virginia Tech’s loss to Miami. The trio also gives us a preview of Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. David DeGuzman has a preview of the men’s basketball team. Finally, head coach Justin Fuente shares his thoughts about how COVID-19 is impacting his players.
