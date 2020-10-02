Hokies All Access : N.C. State recap, Olivia Lattin profile, Duke preview

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) – WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell hosts the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In this week’s episode, Jermaine recaps last week’s win over N.C. State and previews this week’s road game at Duke.

David DeGuzman shares a pair of stories on the show. David catches up with former Hokies softball player Olivia Lattin and her decision to play softball at Tech. David also caught up with a few Virginia Tech fans as they enjoyed the Hokies opener in a different way.

Plus, “The Voice of the Hokies” Jon Laaser and Virginia Tech Hall of Fame Mike Burnop share their thoughts with Jermaine in the win over N.C. State and preview the game with Duke.

Head Coach Justin Fuente also gives us his appreciation all the people involved with getting the game played.

Virginia Tech Hokies All Access