Hokies All Access : Pittsburgh recap, football bye week, turkey pardon, tailgating, Kenny Brooks profile, men’s basketball preview with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop Virginia Tech Hokies All Access by: Jermaine Ferrell Posted: Nov 25, 2020 / 08:27 AM EST / Updated: Nov 25, 2020 / 08:27 AM EST ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here’s the latest Hokies All Access show. We recap the Pittsburgh game, football bye week, Kenny Brooks profile, turkey pardon, and men’s basketball preview highlights spotlight this week’s Hokies All Access.