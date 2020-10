ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) - WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell hosts the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In this week's episode, Jermaine recaps last week's win over N.C. State and previews this week's road game at Duke.

David DeGuzman shares a pair of stories on the show. David catches up with former Hokies softball player Olivia Lattin and her decision to play softball at Tech. David also caught up with a few Virginia Tech fans as they enjoyed the Hokies opener in a different way.