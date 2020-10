ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell catches up with former Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Player Regan Magarity. Currently Magarity is playing hoops overseas for a team in France. She spent 5 seasons playing hoops for the Hokies.

In 2014-15, during her Freshman season sidelined with an injury after five games played, where she averaged 14 points and 10.6 rebounds. Her 25 points in her debut made her the first Hokie rookie to score 25 or more. She also set the freshman single-game record for rebounds with 17 against Norfolk State.