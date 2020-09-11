Virginia Tech Hokies All Access

Hokies All Access – Virginia Tech Football Preview and Happy Anniversary “Enter Sandman”

by: Jermaine Ferrell

WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell hosts the third season premiere of Hokies All Access. In this week’s show, Jermaine takes a look how the Hokies football program has handled getting ready for the season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Voice of the Hokies,” Jon Laaser ,and Virginia Tech hall-of-famer Mike Burnop join Jermaine to share their thoughts on the upcoming season.

And an interesting note: it’s the 20th anniversary of the Virginia Tech Hokies football program using “Enter Sandman” by Metallica as the team’s entrance song.

