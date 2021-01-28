Hokies All Access : Wrestling Update, Mike Young talks ACC Schedule, Karen Loftus talks about Bruce Arians Impact, Full Booth with Mike Burnop

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. This week, Jermaine catches up with Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Mike Burnop as they discuss all things Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball. Women’s Basketball player Aisha Sheppard sets a career record. WFLA Sports Anchor Karen Loftus talks about the impact former Hokie QB Bruce Arians is having on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as head coach. Mike Young gives his thoughts about the ACC schedule. David DeGuzman catches up with Tony Robie to talk about the Hokies wrestling program.