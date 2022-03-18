COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team were sent packing early by the 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in a game that was decided by just three points.

As one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s at-large bids in the tournament, the 5-seed Hokies put on an impressive performance in the regular season, losing just two at home out of 14.

Unfortunately for them, their first-round matchup was against the team with the best record in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Only Liberty University came close to the Eagles in the Atlantic Sun this year, going 28-4 to FGCU’s 30-2.

Hokies center Elizabeth Kitley had a career-defining performance with 42 points, 8 rebounds, an assist and a block. Guard Georgia Amoore had 12 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal. Forward D’asia Gregg came off the bench to lead the Hokies in rebounds with 11, she also scored 7 points.

Eagles guard Kierstan Bell led the team in points and rebounds with 22 and 8 respectively and had 2 assists, 3 steals and a block. Guard Tishara Morehouse led the Eagles in assists with 9 and had 3 steals and 13 points. Guard Karli Seay came off the bench to score 12 points and grab 2 rebounds and a steal.