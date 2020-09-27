Virginia Tech Hokies All Access

Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

by: Associated Press

Virginia Tech’s Tayvion Robinson, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of North Carolina State’s Malik Dunlap, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State. Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker – the Hokies raced to an early 17-0 lead in a season opener delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements.

