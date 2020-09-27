Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

Raleigh, N.C./Blacksburg, VA-(WFXR) There'll be a reunion of sorts when the Hokies host N.C. State in Saturday's season opener.It'll mark Charley Wiles' return to Blacksburg since leaving the Virginia Tech football program last season.Wiles spent 24 seasons coaching the Hokies' defensive line in a career that spanned four decades. He worked under head coach Frank Beamer as a graduate assistant in 1987 before returning to Blacksburg in 1996. In his time at Tech, Wiles coached 26 defensive linemen to all-conference honors.Some members of the current Hokies roster were recruited by Wiles and that could add to the emotion of Saturday's game."The players, you know, have been through a lot. It's been a lot of unsettled. Unbelievable how it changes on a daily basis. It's about the players. It's about NC State and our football players and about Virginia Tech. Of course, if that was Frank Beamer on the other side or something, that would be totally different or Bud Foster," said NC State Defensive Line Coach Charley Wiles"Charley coached here for a long time and did a great job and had a really positive impact on Virginia Tech. And was really fortunate, not many people get to coach at one place for that long and have such a great run. I'm sure there's players on our team that have a lot of respect for Charley and the job that he did while they were together," said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. Virginia Tech plays N.C. State Saturday night at 8:00 at Lane Stadium.