Tough schedule is ahead for Virginia Tech football

Blacksburg, VA(WFXR)- The Virginia Tech Hokies football team was supposed to kickoff the season this Saturday at Lane Stadium against. N.C. State. But COVID-19 cases at N.C. State forced the game to be moved to September 26th.
With the move the Virginia Tech Hokies will play 10 straight weeks before a bye the week of Thanksgiving.
“We will see if it happens. We will take it one at a time. There are always tough factors that has been multiplied by a thousand now so we will see. If that is what happens, we will just keep plugging away one by one. I mean this is a long season. It is a little ironic that you are sitting through all of this through no summer program. It seems like an endless fall camp with the kids being at home. We entered fall camp without the same training model that we had and neither has anyone else for many many years now. Now we are faced with the toughest schedule you have ever had. 10 straight weeks of all most all ACC opponents with that being said we will see if we get through it we will take them one by one,” said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.
The Hokies open up the season next Saturday at Lane Stadium against Virginia.
