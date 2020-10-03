DURHAM, N.C. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech, playing without 4 starters on defense and Defensive Coordinator Justin Hamilton, leads the Duke Blue Devils 10-7 at the half.
The Hokies are playing the game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
Tech scored their points on a TD pass from Braxton Burmeister to James Mitchell as well as a field goal from Brian Johnson. Johnson has made 16 straight field goals.
The Hokies gave up a TD on a muffed punt.
The Hokies have beaten Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium the last 8 meetings.
Latest Stories
- Virginia Tech leads Duke 10-7 at the half in Durham, North Carolina
- Liberty moves to 3-0, beats North Alabama 28-7
- Gov. Abbott’s closure of mail-in ballot drop-off sites will impact most diverse Texas cities
- StormTracker 8: Clear and chilly tonight
- Watch Live @ 5: Sen. Mark Warner and challenger Daniel Gade debate racial issues, criminal justice today in Norfolk