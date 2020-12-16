Virginia Tech opts out of participating in a bowl game

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 31: Cedrick Dort Jr. #27 of the Kentucky Wildcats tries to stop Jacoby Pinckney #87 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 31, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After finishing the 2020 regular season with a decisive win over rival Virginia to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup, Virginia Tech will not be playing in a bowl game.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente confirmed the players decided to call it a wrap on the season and begin the transition to preparations for 2021.

“Our players have decided to not play and I’m going to support them 100%,” Fuente told reporters on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech finished the year with a record of 5-6. It’s the first time the Hokies managed to win just five games since 1991.

The decision also snaps the program’s streak of bowl game appearances that dates back to the 1993 season.

COVID-19 greatly affected the Hokies program this season, even delaying the beginning of the season. But from the moment the season-opening game kicked off against N.C. State on September 26, Tech never had to deal with a game being rescheduled or cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Tech won three of its first four games, but the middle portion of the schedule proved challenging. The Hokies lost four games in a row before eventually beating U.Va. 33-15 on December 12.

The pandemic has shaken up the traditional December bowl schedule. Some games have been cancelled altogether as other programs like Virginia Tech opt to not participate at all.