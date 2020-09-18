Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter suspended ‘indefinitely’ after arrest on felony strangulation charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech defensive back Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely for “not upholding the high standards” of the football program, the school announced Monday.

The suspension comes after Hunter was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 13, for charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery on a family member from Sept. 5, Montgomery County authorities. He’s reportedly being held at the Montgomery County jail without bond.

According to the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney, a bond hearing is expected to be set for Thursday, Sept. 17, with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 19.

Hunter was projected to start this season for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech Athletics Statement pic.twitter.com/AuyS7jsY1q — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 14, 2020

Head coach Justin Fuente declined to comment on the suspension during his weekly press conference on Monday, Sept. 14.

The Chesapeake, Va.-native played in all 13 games last season, making two starts.

Fuente was asked if he was surprised or shocked by the developments, to which he responded, “yes.”

Virginia Tech paused its practices for four days and had to postpone its Sept. 19 opener against the University of Virginia to an unspecified date because of COVID-related issues.

The Hokies are scheduled to open the season against NC State on Sept. 26 at Lane Stadium.

