Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) and Keve Aluma (22) celebrate a score against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball star forward Keve Aluma announced on his Twitter page he is exploring his options and entering his name in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Aluma says he will still maintain his eligibility with the Hokies. This past season, Aluma averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game in leading the Hokies to the NCAA Tournament.