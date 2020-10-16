WFXR Sports Sitdown : Former Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Player Regan Magarity

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell catches up with former Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Player Regan Magarity. Currently Magarity is playing hoops overseas for a team in France. She spent 5 seasons playing hoops for the Hokies.

In 2014-15, during her Freshman season sidelined with an injury after five games played, where she averaged 14 points and 10.6 rebounds. Her 25 points in her debut made her the first Hokie rookie to score 25 or more. She also set the freshman single-game record for rebounds with 17 against Norfolk State.

In 2015-16, played in 24 games, starting on 19 occasions. She averaged 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. Scored three 3-pointers and also had three steals in the Hokies’ historic win at Tennessee.

In 2016-17, established program record with seven consecutive double-doubles. Started 33 games for the Hokies, tallying 15 double-doubles, the second most in the ACC. Along the way she recorded seven in a row setting the new program record. She was also the only player in the league to average a double-double (13.8 points, 10.3 rebounds) during conference play. She scored in double figures 24 times, including eclipsing the 20-point threshold six times. Set the Tech record for rebounds in a single season with 316, averaging 9.6 per game, the most in the conference.

In 2017-18, started all 37 games, setting a program record for minutes played in a single season with 1,271. Over the course of the season she broke her own record for most rebounds in a season, ending the campaign with 357. She also became the program’s all-time leader in that category. She was tied atop the conference charts with 16 double-doubles for the season, averaging 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds.

In 2018-19, averaged 14.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

Here are her awards while at Virginia Tech : All-ACC Second Team selection (2018-19), All- ACC Academic Team selection (2018-19), All-ACC Academic Team selection (2017-18), WNIT All-Tournament Team (2017-18), All-ACC Academic Team selection (2016-17), All-ACC Academic Team Selection (2015-16) .

Her father played basketball at the University of Georgia and was a member of the New York Nets in the ABA before moving to Europe to play professionally for 20 years. Her Mother played for the Swedish National Team and her brother Will played for the Swedish national teams and played collegiately at Davidson University. Magarity also has several relatives coaching on the collegiate level: David (uncle) is the head women’s basketball coach at Army, Maureen (cousin) serves as the head women’s basketball coach at New Hampshire, Mark (uncle) is the head volleyball coach at Philadelphia and Dan Earl (brother-in-law) is the head men’s basketball coach at VMI.

Prior to Virginia Tech, Magarity played club basketball for SBBK from 2011-14 and earned Swedish All-Stars honor in 2010 and 2011. She was named Swedish MVP while competing in the U-16 and U-20 national championships. Magarity earned MVP honors in 2011 as a member of the national team and was named the top Swedish player by FIBA in the U-16 European Championship, earning European All-Stars recognition.

