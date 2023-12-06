LAS VEGAS, NV (WFXR) — It was a special Tuesday night in Las Vegas for a Virginia Tech Hokies football legend. Corey Moore was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Moore is one of 22 new inductees this year.

Moore won the Lombardi and Magurski awards during his time at Virginia Tech. He’s known as one of the most intimidating defensive linemen in college football during the 1990s.

Moore became the first Hokie, player or coach, to become enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame since Frank Beamer in 2018.