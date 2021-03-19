Virginia Tech loses to Florida in overtime in NCAA Tournament first round, 75-70

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nahiem Alleyne hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but the No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in overtime, falling to the No. 7 Florida Gators, 75-70.

The Hokies led 33-27 at the half, but Florida went ahead with 5:14 to go in the second half.

VT was down 62-57 with 1:06 left, but clawed back on a pair of Alleyne jumpers.

After two Scottie Lewis free throws with 28 seconds to go put the Gators back up by three, Alleyne hit the shot from Keve Aluma’s assist.

Alleyne finished with 28 points to lead both teams, while Tyrece Radford scored 18 for the Hokies (15-6).

Colin Castleton scored 19 points for Florida (14-9), which will face either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 15 Oral Roberts in the second round.