Virginia Tech-Penn State, West Virginia-Maryland football games canceled

Sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the announcement that the Big Ten has canceled all non-conference games for fall sports, Virginia Tech’s matchup with Penn State in Blacksburg on Sept. 12 and West Virginia’s home football game against Maryland on Sept. 19 are off.

Penn State and Virginia Tech have never met in football. Virginia Tech is scheduled to return the visit to State College in 2025.

The West Virginia-Maryland game would have been the 53rd all-time meeting in the series, but the first since 2015. The Mountaineers and Terrapins are scheduled to play in College Park next year.

