Virginia Tech-Pitt men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID protocols

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced that Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Virginia Tech and the University of Pittsburgh has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the ACC, Virginia Tech is adhering to the outlined COVID-19 protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

This news comes just three days after the ACC postponed another Virginia Tech men’s basketball game against North Carolina because of pandemic protocols.

The ACC plans to reschedule the game based on the conference’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy.

