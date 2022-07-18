LOS ANGELES (WRIC) — Virginia Tech baseball junior infielder Tanner Schobel was selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins.

The Williamsburg native was selected 68th overall and in the Competitive Balance, Round B. Round B is a supplemental round that rewards low-revenue and small-market MLB teams with additional draft picks that take place in-between the second and third rounds.

Schobel is the fourth highest Virginia Tech position player to ever be drafted. He finished his career at VT with a batting average of .323 and 107 RBIs. He started all 52 games in his sophomore year, splitting time between second base and shortstop.

With his teammate Gavin Cross being selected at ninth overall, this draft marks the first time in Virginia Tech baseball history where they had multiple top-100 picks.