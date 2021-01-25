Virginia Tech suspends Tyrece Radford from men’s basketball team indefinitely

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech Athletics announced on Twitter that effective immediately, it has suspended Tyrece Radford from all men’s basketball team activities indefinitely.
The athletics department did not give a specific reason why they had made this decision, only that it was because Radford was not “upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its student athletes.”
The university said they wouldn’t say anything else “until the matter is resloved.”
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.