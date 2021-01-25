Virginia Tech suspends Tyrece Radford from men’s basketball team indefinitely

Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford (23) scores against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech Athletics announced on Twitter that effective immediately, it has suspended Tyrece Radford from all men’s basketball team activities indefinitely.

The athletics department did not give a specific reason why they had made this decision, only that it was because Radford was not “upholding the high standards Virginia Tech has for its student athletes.”

The university said they wouldn’t say anything else “until the matter is resloved.”

