Virginia Tech to retain Justin Fuente as head football coach

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente celebrates after his team scored against Kentucky in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Justin Fuente will remain as the head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies football team, athletic director Whit Babcock confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday.



“I spent four hours yesterday morning with Justin, saw and heard what I wanted to see and it energized me,” Babcock said. “Justin and I have been meeting weekly throughout the season and had planned to meet first thing on Monday morning, win or lose versus UVA, so we did that.”

The Hokies finished the regular season with a 5-6 record, beating Virginia, 33-15, on Saturday.



Babcock said that a decision would be made by tomorrow on whether Virginia Tech would play in a bowl game. Several schools, including Virginia and Boston College, have already opted out.