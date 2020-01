RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Jalen Cone scored 19 points off of the bench and the Virginia Tech Hokies won at Syracuse for the first time since 1976, beating the Orange, 67-63.

Virginia Tech (11-4, 2-2 ACC) also got 13 points, five rebounds and four assists from Landers Nolley II and 12 points from P..J. Horne.

Syracuse (8-7, 1-3 ACC) was led by 18 points from Elijah Hughes.