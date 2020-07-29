Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley to opt out of 2020 college football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will skip the 2020 college football season.

The story was first reported by ESPN’S Adam Schefter, who also posted a video of Farley making the announcement from home.

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season, a source tells ESPN. Farley will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He has seen NFL players opt out and is uncomfortable with playing this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

“After much consideration with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Farley said in the video. “I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now.”

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

Farley’s mother, Robin, died in 2018 due to illness.

“I cannot afford to lose another parent or loved one,” Farley said. “Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I cannot ignore what’s going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace.”

Farley thanked his coaches, teammates and supporters.

Schefter said that Farley projects as a first-round pick.

Farley, who was entering his redshirt junior season, was a first-team all-ACC pick last year, leading the league in passes defended (16) and finishing in a tie for interceptions with four.