RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene has been selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots with the 101st overall pick.

Keene declared for the draft after his junior year with the Hokies.

His versatility is one of his strengths; he can play tight end, H-back or fullback.

He caught 21 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns last season and also rushed 11 times for 33 yards.