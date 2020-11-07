Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente not surprised at Liberty’s rise under Hugh Freeze

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s taken Hugh Freeze just a year and a half in charge at Liberty to guide the Flames into the Associated Press Top 25.

Liberty is 6-0, but arguably no win would mean more than if the Flames can win at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Freeze certainly has the respect of his opposing coach, Justin Fuente.

“I’m not surprised, no,” Fuente said of Freeze’s hot start. “He’s at a place with resources and he’s been proved to be a more than capable, football coach through his many, many stops, so I’m not surprised at all.”

The Hokies are 4-2 on the season, with all six games coming in ACC play. This is their lone non-conference game of the year.

Kickoff from Lane Stadium is at 12 p.m.