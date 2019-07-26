1  of  2
Virginia Tech’s Kyshoen Jarrett back with Redskins as coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A spinal cord injury on the final week of the 2015 regular season brought former Virginia Tech football player Kyshoen Jarrett’s playing career with the Washington Redskins to a premature end.

But, after a year as an intern, Jarrett is back on the sidelines at training camp, working as a defensive quality control coach on Jay Gruden’s staff.

“For me, as a 26-year-old man, being able to learn under all of these great minds, the sky is the limit and the potential is so high as long as I take advantage of it,” Jarrett said. “I continue to ask questions and take my notes and see what works for me and what I can implement into my own possible program one day being a defensive coordinator or head coach somewhere.” 

