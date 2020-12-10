Virginia to Pause Men’s Basketball Activities

by: Jermaine Ferrell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia men’s basketball has paused all team-related activities due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

Because of the pause, the Cavaliers’ home game against William & Mary on Sunday, Dec. 13 has been postponed. There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games beyond the Dec. 13 William & Mary game.

