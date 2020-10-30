Virginia to play Michigan State, Virginia Tech draws Penn State in ACC/Big 10 men’s basketball challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of college basketball’s most successful programs over the past decade are going head-to-head.

Virginia will host Michigan State in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Wednesday, December 9.

UVA will be looking for its first all-time win over MSU. The two schools have met five times, including in the 2014 and 2015 NCAA tournaments.

Also, the game will be a matchup between brothers: Sam Hauser plays for UVA, while Joey Hauser suits up for MSU.\

Virginia was 23-7 last year, while Michigan State finished with a 22-9 record.

Virginia Tech will welcome Penn State to Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday, December 8 for its challenge game.

The Hokies went 16-16 in Mike Young’s first season.