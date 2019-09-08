1  of  27
Virginia Union downs Hampton 36-17

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – Khalid Morris threw four touchdown passes, including three to Charles Hall, and Division II-member Virginia Union scored 22 unanswered second-half points to beat Hampton 36-17 on Saturday.

Hampton’s Evan Lomax missed a 35-yard first quarter field goal and Morris hit Hall on an 80-yard TD pass on the following play. Bryan Epps picked off a Deondre Francois pass, setting up Morris’ 40-yard TD completion to Tabyus Taylor for a 14-0 Panthers lead.

The Pirates (1-1) rallied in the second quarter, with Francois hitting Jadakis Bonds on a 49-yard TD pass and Francois scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 14-all. Lomax hit a go-ahead 32-yard field goal as time in the first half expired.

Morris’ 38-yard TD pass to Hall put the Panthers up 21-17 in the third quarter, then Keenen Evans dropped Shai McKenzie in the end zone for a safety and a 23-17 lead. Jefferson Souza’s 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter put it out of reach and Morris hit Hall on a 44-yarder for a 33-17 lead.

Morris was 7 of 21 for 199 yards passing and Hall had three catches for 152 yards. Taylor gained 165 yards on 25 carries.

