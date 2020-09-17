Virginia-Virginia Tech football game moved to Dec. 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia and Virginia Tech will meet to end the regular season after all.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that the Commonwealth Clash has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

The game, which has traditionally been scheduled for Thanksgiving week, was originally placed on Sept. 19 when the ACC released its new schedule.

Last Saturday, though, the game was postponed due to a high number of COVID-19 cases for the Hokies.

Virginia said in a release that the kickoff time and TV information would be released at a later date.