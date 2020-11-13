Virginia’s Paige Madden, Maddie Donahoe using US Open at SwimRVA as Olympics springboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend’s Toyota U.S. Open at SwimRVA comes at a perfect time for University of Virginia swimmers and Olympic hopefuls Paige Madden and Maddie Donohoe.

The duo finished first and second in the 400 meter long course freestyle on Friday morning, with Madden touching at 4:10.42 and Donohoe clocking a time of 4:17.77.

“It’s the first time that I’ve raced that in about a year. I think everyone is in the same boat so it’s just trying to shake the cobwebs off,” Madden said.

“I do like racing Paige,” Donohoe said. “We swim next to each other in practice a lot and she is someone I love training with.”

Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo sees that, too.

“They can be pushed and race each other and push each other, so it’s a great environment to be in day-to-day for them,” DeSorbo said. “When they step up for the blocks at a meet like this, they can tune everything out and focus on themselves and do what they need to do to be great.”

The U.S. Open continues through Saturday night at SwimRVA.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials are June 13-20, 2021 in Omaha, leading up to the Tokyo Olympcs on July 23-August 8, 2021.