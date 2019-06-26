1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

VSU coach Reggie Barlow returning to London for the Jaguars Academy

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC) — Before the college football season begins at Virginia State, head coach Reggie Barlow will first go to London, England.

For the second straight year Barlow will coach at the Jacksonville Jaguars Playing Academy alongside former teammates.

Mark Brunell and Tony Boselli first invited him to coach and Barlow says he is happy to go back for another year.

“Obviously I thought it was something that would be a great opportunity for me,” said Barlow.

VSU football head coach Reggie Barlow (far right) at the 2018 Jaguars Academy. (Courtesy: Jacksonville Jaguars)

This year’s camp beings July 11 at Brunel University.

“The guys really want to be coached,” said Barlow of the players at the Jaguars Academy. “We try to break it down…develop a lot of drills, especially with tackling. We really honed in on ways to tackle.”

Virginia State opens their season Saturday, September 7 at Norfolk State.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events