VSU coach Reggie Barlow returning to London for the Jaguars Academy

(WRIC) — Before the college football season begins at Virginia State, head coach Reggie Barlow will first go to London, England.

For the second straight year Barlow will coach at the Jacksonville Jaguars Playing Academy alongside former teammates.

Mark Brunell and Tony Boselli first invited him to coach and Barlow says he is happy to go back for another year.

“Obviously I thought it was something that would be a great opportunity for me,” said Barlow.

VSU football head coach Reggie Barlow (far right) at the 2018 Jaguars Academy. (Courtesy: Jacksonville Jaguars)

This year’s camp beings July 11 at Brunel University.

“The guys really want to be coached,” said Barlow of the players at the Jaguars Academy. “We try to break it down…develop a lot of drills, especially with tackling. We really honed in on ways to tackle.”

Virginia State opens their season Saturday, September 7 at Norfolk State.