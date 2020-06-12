VSU football assistant coach Trumaine Watson to participate in Quarterback Coaching Summit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 3rd annual Quarterback Coaching Summit, which is organized by the NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame, has a purpose to “build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league.”

Instead of being held in Atlanta, this year’s Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually. One of the invited participants, Virginia State football’s Trumaine Watson, is thrilled for the opportunity.

“It’s a chance to get a chance to gain knowledge, information, get a chance to network,” said Watson. “In our career, it’s one of those things you have to kind of be present and get an opportunity to meet people.”

Watson has a lot of roles at VSU with an official title of Associate Head Coach, Offensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

The opportunity to participate in the Quarterback Coaching Summit is something he says he will cherish and he can trace his invite back to an NFL internship.

Watson with Jacksonville

“The Bill Walsh minority internship is one of the things that I was participating in last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars,” added Watson. “Each organization recommends one person…to stay involved and stay on that platform. So I’m excited about it. It’s a major opportunity.”

Watson will be the only assistant coach from an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) program. He believes the Quarterback Coaching Summit is a great chance to talk not only about football, but come together and discuss the current events happening in the country.

“Today in America man, it’s a huge thing of what’s going on,” said Watson .”So when you talk about the Rooney Rule that’s going on in the NFL with black coaches, it’s a huge opportunity for minorities to get together and discuss opportunities of how we put ourselves on bigger platforms.”

Out of 32 NFL teams only four have minority head coaches and two have minority general managers.