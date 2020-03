RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Both Virginia State and Virginia Union are going dancing at the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia State men’s basketball qualified for the Division II Tournament and will play West Liberty in the opening round of the Atlantic Region.

Virginia State will meet West Liberty in the #D2MBB Tournament Atlantic Region. #CIAAForLife pic.twitter.com/RJZ1MCW2Qb — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile Virginia Union women’s basketball will open the Division II Tournament against CIAA rival Bowie State, who eliminated VUU at the CIAA Tournament in Charlotte.