VSU’s Quincy Watts to compete at NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — In his first season on Virginia State’s indoor track and field team, Quincy Watts will compete for a national championship.

“I’m extremely excited and blessed to have this opportunity to go out here and excel,” said Watts who will represent the Trojans at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Watts, who qualified in the 60 meter hurdles, set a 60m school record time of 8.01 at the USC Indoor Open.

“I’m striving to break the record that I set even further,” added Watts. “I’m just ready to go out there and just perform.”

The 2019-20 school year has been busy for Watts because during the fall he is a member of the Trojans football team.

“I’m glad for the opportunity State has given me,” said Watts on competing in two sports at VSU.

The Track & Field Championship is March 13-14 in Birmingham, AL.