RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An early lead would not be enough for Virginia Union as the visiting Lenoir-Rhyne Bears defeated the Panthers, 28-11.

VUU’s first quarter field goal gave the Panthers a quick lead but then Lenoir-Rhyne scored 3 second quarter touchdowns and never looked back.

Landon Scott had 2 interceptions for Lenoir-Rhyne.

Up next: Virginia Union vs. Johnson C. Smith, 9/21 at 4 p.m.