VUU men’s cross country wins CIAA Championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last week Virginia Union captured the 2019 CIAA men’s cross country championship at Green Hill Park in Salem, VA.

The Panthers scored 52 points to hold off second place Virginia State (59 points) who were the defending CIAA Champions.

“We knew on paper we had the talent to do this long before we got out here,” said head coach Melissa Ferry. “The hard work they put in that proceeded the season all came together on the right day.”

“At the beginning of the year we came to a goal,” said senior Charles Whitehead-Tillery. “Win a championship.”

VUU now looks forward to regionals before transitioning to the indoor season.