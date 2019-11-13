Wade returns to VCU Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Former VCU assistant and head coach Will Wade will make his return to Richmond on Wednesday, leading No. 23 LSU into the Siegel Center to take on VCU.

“Every game is a sellout,” Wade said of VCU and its fans. “They love their basketball, they’ve got a really good team, a team picked to win the league. They’ve got good players, so it will be rowdy, but it should be fun.”

Mike Rhoades was also an assistant under Shaka Smart and replaced Wade as head coach of the Rams.

“Will has done a great job with that program and very quickly got it rolling and now we get to play them at home,” Rhoades said. “If we played them neutral or on the road, it would still be an awesome opportunity, but it is a great opportunity now because it is at the Siegel Center in front of our fans.”

Tip-off on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m.