Walker leads Radford past Longwood 67-66

PITTSBURGH, PA – MARCH 15: Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree #21 of the Villanova Wildcats dunks the ball against the Radford Highlanders during the second half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chyree Walker scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Josiah Jeffers blocked a shot in the closing seconds to give Radford to a 67-66 win over Longwood on Monday night.

Leslie Nkereuwem made a pair of free throws with 1:21 to play to put Longwood on top 66-64 but couldn’t capitalize when the Highlanders had a turnover on the ensuing possession. Fah’Mir Ali made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a one-point game with 27 seconds left but Jeffers quickly stole the ball.

Ali missed a layup but Lewis Djonkam grabbed the offensive rebound and made two free throws.

Going for the typing 3-pointer, Bennett Mohn put up a shot from the left corner but Jeffers knocked it down. The Lancers came up with the loose ball but couldn’t get up a shot.

It was the first Big South Conference matchup of the season for both teams, who will play again Tuesday night.

Dravon Mangum had 14 points for Radford (2-4) and Ali added 12.

Juan Munoz scored a career-high 29 points for the Lancers (1-4).