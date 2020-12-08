Washington beats Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17; ends undefeated streak

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 04: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of the game at FedExField on November 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. Atlanta won 38-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— The Washington Football team, a group that entered Monday night game’s with a 4-7 record, has defeated the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers entered the contest 11-0 and were considered heavy favorites to move to 12-0.

The Washington Football team was down 14-0 in the second quarter before a Dustin Hopkins field goal made the game 14-3 entering the half.

Washington rallied back behind quarterback Alex Smith, tight end Logan Thomas and a run game that found success against a Steelers defense that was ranked as one of the best in the NFL.

A late interception by Montez Sweat, with the Steelers trailing, all but sealed the win for the Washington organization.

Washington is now 5-7 and moves into a tie for first place in the NFC East with the New York Giants (5-7).

The Steelers fall to 11-1, tied for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the reigning Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs.