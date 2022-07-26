WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Commanders will begin its training camp for the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday, July 27.

The training camp will run until August 18 and will take place in Ashburn, Virginia. Fans can sign up for free for a chance to attend practices through a lottery system. Season ticket members will have special opportunities to attend training camp.

A free practice event will take place at FedExField on Saturday, August 6. For more information on the Commander’s training camp, you can visit the team’s website here.