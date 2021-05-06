Washington expects full house for NFL home games

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WRIC/AP) — The Washington Football Team is the latest NFL team to say it expects to have a full stadium for home games next season.

Maryland currently allows outdoor stadiums to operate at 50% capacity, though the team expects the pace of vaccinations increasing and virus cases decreasing to make for a full FedEx Field, which holds 82,000 fans.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state is making steady progress on its health and economic recovery, and “working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process.”

A release from the team says while at full capacity they plan to keep following safety and public health measures.

“As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority. We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Washington Football Team President Jason Wright. “Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football,” Wright continued.

The NFL schedule for 2021 is set to be released Wednesday.

WFT will be temporarily waiving single-game ticket fees in celebration of a full return to the stadium. Starting at 8 p.m. on May 12 when the NFL schedule is released, there will be no processing fees for tickets for 24 hours.